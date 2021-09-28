Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 746,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 2.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,958 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. 83,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

