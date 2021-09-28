Hoylecohen LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $186.95. 36,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average of $195.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

