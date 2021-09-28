Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $59,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BLK opened at $875.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $901.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $857.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $552.37 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

