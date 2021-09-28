iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Keybank National Association OH’s 10th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,839,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $433,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after acquiring an additional 558,804 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.04. 110,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,170. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

