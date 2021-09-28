Madison Wealth Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 118,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. 6,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,306. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

