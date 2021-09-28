Rex Capital Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.1% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $147.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,485. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.73 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

