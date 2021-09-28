Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,159 shares of company stock valued at $124,556,040. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $14.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.85. 313,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 226.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

