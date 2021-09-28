Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 563,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,596,031. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a PE ratio of -88.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

