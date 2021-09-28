Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

