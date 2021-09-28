Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $199,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,073,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DT traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $68.59. 38,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,493. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.59, a P/E/G ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

