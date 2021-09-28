Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,923. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $181.45 and a one year high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

