Madison Wealth Management Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.3% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,295,347 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.89. 215,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,013,741. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

