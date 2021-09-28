Madison Wealth Management Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $104.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,717.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,598. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,774.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,477.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

