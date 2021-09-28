Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 5% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 10,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.01.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 976,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,412,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

