Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares were down 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $40.56. Approximately 6,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 672,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADGI shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. On average, research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

