British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) to Issue GBX 53.90 Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BATS stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,699.50 ($35.27). 1,376,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,320. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,694.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,747.97. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

In related news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

