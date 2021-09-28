AGM Group (AGMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of AGM Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,434. AGM Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

