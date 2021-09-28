Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 5.0% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 367.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.75. 9,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,088. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.