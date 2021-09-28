Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

