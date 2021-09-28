Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,605 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $22,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.90. 10,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,700. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $255.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.