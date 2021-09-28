Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,400. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

