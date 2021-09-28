$112.40 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report sales of $112.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.70 million. The Lovesac posted sales of $74.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $462.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.79 million to $465.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $546.32 million, with estimates ranging from $530.66 million to $567.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.74. 1,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,509. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,990 shares of company stock worth $11,283,573. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 539.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

