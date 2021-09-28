Keybank National Association OH Acquires 587 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $86,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP traded down $9.05 on Tuesday, reaching $452.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,928. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.67 and its 200-day moving average is $454.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

