Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,623 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.80% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $153,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.11. 9,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

