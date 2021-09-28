Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,575 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 26,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,353. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

