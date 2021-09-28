ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.82. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 14,097 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $895.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

