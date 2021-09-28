Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.52

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 10445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on VTEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

