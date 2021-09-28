National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.65. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 3,568 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NESR. National Bank Financial raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

