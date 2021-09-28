Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Down to $106.94

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.94, but opened at $103.29. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $103.18, with a volume of 2,779 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 271,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,288,634 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,929,320. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

