Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Gap Down to $27.97

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.97, but opened at $26.86. Univest Financial shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 969 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $810.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

