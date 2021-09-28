iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 260,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,980,476 shares.The stock last traded at $33.30 and had previously closed at $34.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

