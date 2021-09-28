iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,072,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,115 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $164,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,793. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.