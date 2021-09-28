Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $81.01 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 189,113 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $81,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

Shares of SHW traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,104. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.37 and a 200-day moving average of $282.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

