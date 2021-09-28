Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $64,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $2,976,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,389,000 after purchasing an additional 143,247 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.58. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

