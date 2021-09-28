Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,611,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.37. 6,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,884. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

