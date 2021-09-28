Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.47. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.76. 47,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,098. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.