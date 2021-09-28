Zealium Price Tops $0.0017 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $28,660.59 and $44.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00405284 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,946 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,946 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

