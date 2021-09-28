Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 585,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.