Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.30. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.04.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

