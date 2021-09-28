Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after buying an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 105,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,305. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

