Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 108.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,254 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. 90,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.