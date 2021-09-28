Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $67,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

