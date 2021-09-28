Madison Wealth Management Purchases 126 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in AON by 44.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.53. 14,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.13 and a 200 day moving average of $252.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

