Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,000. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $339.37 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

