King Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 126,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 443,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

