Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,162,312 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $112,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $329,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 32,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

