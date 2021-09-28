Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $98,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $460.56 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.01. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.73.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

