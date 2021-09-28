Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to “Buy”

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TUWOY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

TUWOY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 267,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

