APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 301,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 63.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in APA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 668,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 862,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

