Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

